Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,646 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.