Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $29.33

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $7,828,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

