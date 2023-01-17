Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,238.75

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,238.75 ($27.32).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.07) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.85) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.41) to GBX 2,310 ($28.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.7 %

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,765 ($33.74) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,550.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,347.57. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £139.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

