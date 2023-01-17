Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 539.86

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 539.86 ($6.59).

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 530 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

BP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 481 ($5.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.96.

BP Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. BP’s payout ratio is -26.57%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($383.36). In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($383.36). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.91). Insiders have acquired 211 shares of company stock valued at $100,108 in the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

