Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $195.09

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,710. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

