Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $122.00

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

