Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $25.80

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($8.15). The business had revenue of $77.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

