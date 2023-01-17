Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $8.20

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

JNCE opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,847 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 747,908 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

