Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $73.82

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

