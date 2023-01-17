Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $38.50

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

