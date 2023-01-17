Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $222.53

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.32. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

