Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.29).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Down 0.1 %

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($43.32) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97). The stock has a market cap of £47.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,266.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,951.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.