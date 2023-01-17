Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.29).

Anglo American Stock Down 0.1 %

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($43.32) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97). The stock has a market cap of £47.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,266.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,951.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.