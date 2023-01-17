APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $54.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

