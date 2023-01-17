Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

