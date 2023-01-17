Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,884 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 173.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.14.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $538.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

