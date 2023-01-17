Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,083 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

