Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

