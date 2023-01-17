Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

