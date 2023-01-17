Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,877 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

