Aries Wealth Management Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

ARE stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $210.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

