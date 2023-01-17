Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.