Aries Wealth Management Invests $216,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

RSG opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

