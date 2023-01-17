Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,354,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,344,000 after buying an additional 634,451 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,505,000 after buying an additional 421,403 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,578,000 after buying an additional 410,126 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

