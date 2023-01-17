Aries Wealth Management Takes $257,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COP opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

