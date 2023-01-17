Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 653,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,384 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,522.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

