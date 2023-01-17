Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

ARTW opened at $2.25 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

