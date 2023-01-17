Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.68. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.