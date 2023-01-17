Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

NYSE ARE opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $210.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.11%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

