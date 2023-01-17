Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,336 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

ANGL stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

