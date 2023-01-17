Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $169.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock worth $21,110,710. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.