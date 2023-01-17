Atria Investments LLC Buys 13,222 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,353,461 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,681 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,177 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after purchasing an additional 944,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

