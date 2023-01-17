Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 136,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

