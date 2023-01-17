Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $299.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.59 and a 200-day moving average of $300.72. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $415.27.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

