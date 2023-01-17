Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,489 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.