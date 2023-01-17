Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.