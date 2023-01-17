Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $275.46 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $311.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

