Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 607,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 193,557 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 207,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 702.6% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

