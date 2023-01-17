Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 741.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 109,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

