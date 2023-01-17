Atria Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,067 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

