Atria Investments LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,472 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,759,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $256,300,000 after buying an additional 202,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after buying an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

