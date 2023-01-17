Atria Investments LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.