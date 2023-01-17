Atria Investments LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $210.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

