Atria Investments LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

LPLA opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.73.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

