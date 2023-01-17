Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 146,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax Price Performance

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

