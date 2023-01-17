Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE BERY opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

