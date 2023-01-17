Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.47 and its 200 day moving average is $218.46. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

