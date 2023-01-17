Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.