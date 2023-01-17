Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $317.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

