AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. AudioEye has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.43%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 6.08% of AudioEye worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

