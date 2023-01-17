AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. AudioEye has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.43%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AudioEye Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AEYE stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.78.
Institutional Trading of AudioEye
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
See Also
