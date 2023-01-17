AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,368.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,455.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,306.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,578.81.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

